Three players Liverpool could sign next summer

Bengaluru, August 28: It has been quite a ride for Liverpool over the last few years. Since the departure of Rafael Benitez, the iconic club experienced quite a downfall in their fortunes and mediocrity was all across the club.
Under Jurgen Klppp's stewardship and farsightedness of the owners Fenway Sports Group, the Reds have recovered their status in Europe and are once again the European champions. It was never an easy journey but for a club like Liverpool that has always represented the working class, it was never meant to be like that.
The fans stood by the club through thick and thin, through their ups and downs and that makes the club special, much unique in every way possible. The club's financial status has also drastically improved and credit goes to both the managers and the patient owners of the club.
With a new kit deal, which is rumoured to be the most expensive in English football, to take effect from the next season, the Reds are likely to experience a busy and big summer transfer window next campaign following an uneventful one this campaign.
The Reds could sign some big names next summer and it will largely depend on how the squad performs this season. Here are three players who could be on their way to Anfield next summer.
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
One of the most talented young players in the world, Kai Havertz has been linked with a host of clubs and Liverpool are on that list. The German international, now 20 years of age, has everything Jurgen Klopp seeks in his players. He is ambipedal, technically and tactically gifted and can play in a wide range of positions. Next summer, Havertz will be at the perfect stage of his career to make his dream move to a bigger club and the presence of his compatriot Klopp at Anfield will certainly act as a huge boost for the Reds.
Houssem Aouar - Olympique Lyonnais
Liverpool have plenty of options at the heart of the midfield and it is the area where Klopp loves to rotate with his players. However, there is a major lack of creativity in Liverpool midfield as Klopp's style of play demands more from his midfielders. And, creativity is something every team needs, which Liverpool sometimes are evidently in need of. Houssem Aouar has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the coming years and Liverpool could certainly make a move for him next summer.
Kylian Mbappe - PSG
This might seem an unrealistic move but with Liverpool likely to tie up with Nike on a English record kit deal, it is indeed possible. Mbappe is sponsored by Nike as well and Nike will surely want their biggest superstar of the next generation to play for a club who are also sponsored by them. Klopp is a huge fan of the Frenchman and Liverpool have been linked with the PSG forward numerous times over the years. This move can certainly be a possibility next summer even though the odds will be quite high.