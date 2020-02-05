Three players Manchester City should target in the summer window

Kolkata, February 5: How fast time changes! Even last year, it was looking like Manchester City are in a league of their own and there would be no one to challenge them at least in England.
Pep Guardiola's side were absolutely dominating the domestic scenes, but this season, they have been simply outclassed by Liverpool.
We are just 25 games into the season and Liverpool need only six wins in 13 games to ensure that they finish their 30-year long wait for the League title.
It is pretty much evident that the Cityzens are in need of a strong summer signings and they have all the resources in the world to ensure that they strengthen as much as they can. Here, we look at three players who would be good additions to Etihad Stadium.
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)
City have been struggling at the left-back position for quite some time now. Benjamin Mendy has fitness issues as well as being a liability defensively. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko has not been able to impress wholly as well. The Cityzens re-signed Angelino from PSV Eindhoven in the summer but in just six months, they have again loaned him out. Guardiola should be in the market for a new left-back in the summer and with the resources they have, they should be looking for the very best options. and Chilwell of Leicester City should be their number one target. He is good defensively as well as a menace going forward and is naturally very fit as well.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
Early into this season, City lost their star defender Aymeric Laporte to a serious injury. It was always anticipated that they could struggle in the absence of the Frenchman at the back but hardly anyone thought that they would be this much poor at the back. The City defence has been utterly shambolic and Guardiola must do everything in his powers to shore up his defence in the summer. It seems likely that Napoli will be open to offers for their star defender Koulabaly in the summer and City should definitely consider making a move for the Senegalese international.
Isco (Real Madrid)
Ever since Guardiola moved to the Etihad, a name that has been repeatedly linked with a move to the club is Real Madrid playmaker Isco. The Cityzens are set to lose their club legend and skipper David Silva in the summer with his contract set to expire. And, it will create a massive void in the middle of the park which will be hard to fill for any player. His compatriot Isco would be a good option for the Cityzens as they look to replace their outgoing captain. Isco is a typical Guardiola-type player with a magical touch in his game but he has struggled for regular playing time at Real Madrid over the years. At City, the 27-year-old Spaniard could be a big hit if Guardiola gives him the freedom which he deserves.