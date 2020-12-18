Three players Manchester United should target in January

Bengaluru, December 18: Manchester United's form this season has been quite up and down as the Red Devils seem to lack the consistency levels to challenge for the Premier League title.
The Red Devils are currently five points behind their arch rivals Liverpool in the Premier League table but still far from being a title contender.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has so far done a pretty decent job at Old Trafford but he does not quite have the resources needed to challenge for the Premier League title and the Manchester United board must back their manager in order to change this.
In this article, we will take a look at three players Manchester United should look for in January when the transfer window reopens.
Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen
Leon Bailey has been a popular name in the transfer market in recent years but injuries have haunted the Jamaican international severely as his progress has been hurt. However, this season has so far been a phenomenal one for the 23-year-old as he seems be finally on his way to fulfil his immense potential.
The former Genk winger has been the best player for Bayer Leverkusen this season as Peter Bosz's men find themselves top of the table in Bundesliga with 28 points in 12 games.
Bailey could potentially solve Manchester United's long term issue on the right flank and could come at a much affordable price compared to their first-choice target Jadon Sancho while chances of acquiring another target Kingsley Coman has been publicly ruled out by Bayern Munich.
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach
With Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United up in the air and the Frenchman's agent publicly claiming that his client could be on the move, Manchester United should be looking to bolster their midfield.
With Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek already at the club, the Red Devils should be looking for more of an all-action midfielder rather than a creative one. And, Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria certainly ticks that box.
The Swiss international is defensively astute and boasts plenty of energy to charge up and down the field throughout the game. At 24 years of age, he is also pretty young and has his best days well ahead of him and a move to Manchester United could be a good deal for both parties.
Ben White - Brighton and Hove Albion
Ben White was one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League in the summer following his standout season for Leeds United on loan. But, he was yet to play his first Premier League game back then and there were some doubts whether he could manage to impress in the Premier League or not.
However, there is almost no room for doubt right now as the 23-year-old has started making his mark in the top tier of English football. He has earned plenty of plaudits already thanks to his excellent ball-playing ability and would certainly make the Manchester United team much stronger.