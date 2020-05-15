Three players who can challenge Kyliam Mbappe for Balon d'Or in the future

Kolkata, May 15: Ballon d'Or, the biggest individual honour in world football, is something all top players aspire of winning someday in their careers. Most people have earmarked French and PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe to take the throne of the best player in the world for many years to come.
But it would not be a cakewalk for the Frenchman at all. He will definitely face a strong competition from several top players of his age bracket and here, we pick the top three possible contenders of the World Cup winner.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Though he is a defender, Trentyet beats most creative midfielders in the world in terms of assists. The one of a kind right-back has become the best in the world in his position and he is just 21 now. He has already made 125 appearances for a top club like Liverpool and is already a European and World Champion with the Reds.
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
Touted in Germany as the 'Talent of the Century', Havertz is likely to be another possible contender for Mbappe in coming years The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the flanks as well as a centre-forward is likely to make his move to a bigger club this summer and could truly announce himself in the global stage.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
Sancho is another English youngster who makes this list. The 19-year-old has been truly a sensation for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga. If Sancho can keep his game at this level, he is surely going to be one of the biggest hurdles for Mbappe in the race for Balon d'Or.