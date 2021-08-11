Three players who can still leave Liverpool this summer

Bengaluru, Aug 11: We are just a few days away from the kickoff of the new Premier League season but this has been far from an exciting transfer window in case of most top clubs in Europe.
The impact of covid-19 on football is clear to see for every one. Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market has the fans worried and they have every reason to be concerned with their rivals all improving significantly. But, lack of incomings at Anfield might be partly due to the club struggling to find suitors for the players they are looking to offload.
Apart from Ibrahima Konate, there has not been a single major arrival at Anfield this summer and it is believed that the Reds are willing to sanction new signings only if they can offload some players. Jurgen Klopp has several names placed in the shop window and we can expect to see some of those departing Anfield in coming weeks. In this article, we will take a look at three players who can be on the move away from Anfield this summer.
Nathaniel Phillips
Academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips proved to be a solid player for Liverpool last season during their injury crisis at the heart of the defence. The 24-year-old got to play 20 out of his 21 games for the club during the last campaign and it is fair to say that he did a pretty commendable job. However, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip coming back from injuries and Konate also joining the club, Phillips's gametime is expected to be limited this season unless the Reds suffer a similar fortune with injuries this season too.
The 24-year-old has a long list of suitors such as Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Newcastle United in the Premier League and the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach outside England and a move seems to be a matter of when not if.
Divock Origi
Divock Origi could never become a first team regular at Anfield despite being at the club for so many years but he has achieved a cult status among the fans for his contributions to the club especially behind the club's Champions League triumph for the sixth time in the history.
However, the impact of the Belgian has waned significantly over the last couple of years and he even failed to open his account in the Premier League last season. Aged only 26 right now, Origi still has his best days ahead of him and should be keen on a move elsewhere in favour of regular playing time and Liverpool are believed to be open to letting him depart if their price tag is met.
The Belgian international has a long list of suitors lined up for his signature and a move could materialize in coming days.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri is without any doubt a very talented footballer but has struggled for game time at Anfield ever since he made his move to Liverpool from relegated Stoke City in 2018. During his first season at the club, he proved to be a valuable squad player and often delivered whenever he was called upon but his impact has waned during the following two seasons.
Aged only 29 now, Shaqiri desperately needs to move away from Anfield this summer and has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Lyon and Lazio. It remains to be seen though whether Liverpool's price tag is met by either of the two clubs.