Three players who could leave Liverpool in the summer

Bengaluru, February 2: It has been a sensational season for Liverpool this time out! The Reds now enjoy a massive 22-point lead at the top after 25 games over their closest challengers Manchester City who travel to Tottenham on Sunday (February 2).
And, it looks like a matter of when, not if before they end their 30-year drought for the League title. The Reds are the champions of Europe and World and are marching their way towards their first ever Premier League title.
Jurgen Klopp's side now looking the most complete team in the world right now and it seems that there is not a single position where they can get stronger. However, there could still be a few outgoings from Anfield in the summer and in this article, we will look at three such possible departures.
1. Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana could be on his way out of Anfield after six years at the club with his contract set to expire. The 31-year-old has been used as a squad player by Klopp this season thanks to his versatility and he has impressed more often that not. However, the Englishman is at the dusk of his career and has every right to be willing to play more in the final few years before hanging up his boots. And, it looks highly likely that the former Southampton skipper will be on his way out of Anfield in the summer for a club where he would play more.
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
Shaqiri has been impressive for the Reds every time he has been on the pitch but such is the quality of the squad at Klopp's disposal that he has found it really hard to get playing time. The Swiss winger has been a major subject of interest from a number of clubs in January as well as in the summer but Liverpool somehow managed to keep him. And the 'Alpine Messi' also seems to be happy at Anfield despite struggling for minutes. However, in the summer, his stance could change if there is a good offer for him and the 28-year-old could possibly be on his way out.
3. Nathaniel Clyne
Clyne has become a forgotten name at Liverpool and looked on his way out of the club in the summer. But, he suffered an ACL injury during the summer transfer window which scuppered a move for him. Liverpool were prepared to sell the former Southampton full-back after his troublesome years with injuries but it could not happen. The Englishman is out of contract in the summer and would certainly depart the club after five years at Anfield. In Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have one of the best right-backs in the world if not the best and have a decent cover in youngster duo Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever.