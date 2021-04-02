Two more players who could follow Aguero in leaving Manchester City

Kolkata, April 2: Sergio Aguero has made up his mind to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.
This summer could prove to be an action-packed one for the Sky Blues with a few more big departures expected from the Etihad.
Here, we look at two more players who could follow Aguero in leaving the club.
Eric Garcia
A central defender who is regarded very highly across Europe, Garcia has been chased by several big clubs in recent times. The 20-year-old even pushed for a move last summer but the Cityzens managed to keep him against his wishes.
Fernandinho
The City skipper has been a loyal servant to the Sky Blues over the years, Since signing for the Cityzens in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian has been an integral member of the squad. But aged 35 now, the 53-time capped Brazilian international is at the dusk of his career and his contract at the Etihad is also up for expiry in the summer.