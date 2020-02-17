Football
Three players who could leave Manchester City in the summer

By
Manchester City

London, February 17: Manchester City have been dealt a massive blow by UEFA who banned them from Champions League for the next two seasons for failing to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Well, without European football, Pep Guardiola's men will have lesser number of games, which could be a boost for them in the domestic competitions.

But, the thing is it will be really hard for them to retain their star players without the glamour of Champions League football.

So, we might see the Cityzens lose a few of their star players in the summer and we look at three such players who could be lured away.

Leroy Sane

Even before the start of the season, Sane looked destined to leave the Etihad to Bayern Munich in his native Germany. An anterior cruciate ligament injury just before the start of the season scuppered the move. In the summer, the German international could be on his way out and lack of Champions League duties will only serve as an incentive for him.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling has achieved every bit of domestic glory for which he made his controversial move to Manchester City from Liverpool a few years back. The 25-year-old could potentially quit Etihad in the summer as it seems unlikely that he would want to miss Champions League football during two years at the peak of his career.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian is arguably the best midfielder in the world right now and will turn 29 in the summer. He has won everything in English football and certainly would want to add the Champions League title to his resume. He would get into any team in the world with the quality at his disposal and it is unlikely that he will wait for another two years for having another shot on the most coveted trophy in Europe.

Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
