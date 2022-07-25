Three positives to take from Liverpool's pre-season

Kolkata, July 25: Liverpool have had a decent pre-season so far as they prepare themselves for a strong 2022-23 season.
They had a memorable season last time out and won both the FA Cup and the League Cup but but missed out on both Champions League glory and Premier League glory by the narrowest of margins.
Jurgen
Klopp
will
be
keen
to
ensure
that
his
side
is
up
for
the
challenge
once
again
this
time
out.
The Reds started their preparations for the new season with a 0-4 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United. They looked a lot better against Crystal Palace and secured a 2-0 win against the Eagles.
They
then
thrashed
RB
Leipzig
in
the
next
game
as
new
signing
Darwin
Nunez
scored
four
goals
to
help
his
side
clinch
a
5-0
win.
The
Reds
take
on
Red
Bull
Salzburg
next
before
locking
horns
with
Premier
League
holders
Manchster
City
in
the
FA
Community
Shield
and
will
the
conclude
their
pre-season
with
a
friendly
against
Ligue
1
side
Strasbourg.
Here, we look at three positives from the Reds' pre-season.
Darwin Nunez finally finding his feet
Nunez will have to deal with a massive amount of pressure due to his mammoth transfer fee and looked quite shaky against Manchester United. He somewhat improve against Crystal Palace but absolutely stole the show against RB Leipzig. The Uruguayan will be full of confidence if he can add a few more to his tally in the next three games before the start of the new Premier League campaign.
Fabio Carvalho looking sharp
Liverpool's new summer signing Carvalho already looks like a hit signing and could turn into a potential bargain. The technically-gifted attacking midfielder has looked quite sharp in his three outings so far. He has also played both in midfield as well as on the left flank which could mean that he will have a big role to play next season thanks to his versatility.
A change in system
With a traditional striker like Nunez on the pitch, Liverpool are seemingly adapting to a new system. The Reds have been a lot more fluid and inventive so far during the pre-season. Trent Alexander-Arnold's movements have been particularly impressive as the creative full-back is often occupying a place in midfield with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson taking up the wide positions. Jurgen Klopp is clearly coming up with a few alterations in his tactics and it could be a nightmare for opponents.