Three possible replacements of Sadio Mane at Liverpool

By
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane may not stay with the Reds.

Kolkata, June 1: Liverpool fans are yet to completely recover from the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League and the Champions League, have been hit with yet another heartbreaking news.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sadio Mane has decided to leave the Merseyside club this summer with Bayern Munich tipped to be the destination for the Senegalese international.

It will be a massive task for the Reds to replace a player of Mane's calibre and stature who looks irreplaceable at the club.

The 30-year-old has been one of the most pivotal players of Jurgen Klopp's side since his move to Anfield in 2016. The former Southampton star started on the right flank and shifted to the left to accommodate Mohamed Salah after his arrival.

The dynamic attacker has looked reborn over the last few months in a number nine role following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.

Jurgen Klopp and his team now faces the daunting task to replace one of the club's most influential players. The Reds have made a name for themselves in the transfer market over the years but replacing Mane will be a test of their credentials. Here, we will take a look at three possible replacements of the Liverpool attacker.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had forged a good attacking option upfront.


Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby could be targeted by the Reds as a like for like replacement of Mane. The Frenchman is gifted technically and also possesses blistering place. In fact, he would be more explosive than Mane whose pace is seemingly on the wane. With Bayer Leverkusen set to sign Adam Hlozek, Diaby could be on the move this summer although Newcastle united are interested in the 22-year-old.

Jonathan David - Lille

Jonathan David has been widely linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the last year and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Lille attacker. A complete forward, David has the skillset to be the perfect number nine under Jurgen Klopp but the Canadian international is also wanted by the likes of Aston Villa, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Darwin Nunez - Benfica

Following the arrival of Luis Diaz, Mane has been mostly used by Klopp down the middle and it won't be a surprise if the Reds recruit an out and out striker this summer. The Merseyside giants have struggled for goals in many crucial games this season including three finals. A striker could be on his way to Anfield and Darwin Nunez would be a dream addition to the side. The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a fantastic season in Portugal and looks destined for a move.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
