Three possible replacements of Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Kolkata, June 1: Liverpool fans are yet to completely recover from the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League and the Champions League, have been hit with yet another heartbreaking news.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sadio Mane has decided to leave the Merseyside club this summer with Bayern Munich tipped to be the destination for the Senegalese international.
It will be a massive task for the Reds to replace a player of Mane's calibre and stature who looks irreplaceable at the club.
The 30-year-old has been one of the most pivotal players of Jurgen Klopp's side since his move to Anfield in 2016. The former Southampton star started on the right flank and shifted to the left to accommodate Mohamed Salah after his arrival.
The dynamic attacker has looked reborn over the last few months in a number nine role following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.
Jurgen Klopp and his team now faces the daunting task to replace one of the club's most influential players. The Reds have made a name for themselves in the transfer market over the years but replacing Mane will be a test of their credentials. Here, we will take a look at three possible replacements of the Liverpool attacker.