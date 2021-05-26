Three potential destinations for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Kolkata, May 26: Despite the fact that Liverpool were bogged down by injuries throughout the season, it is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp still chose to overlook several players even when they were fit and available for selection.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was one such player who only managed to get 286 minutes of gametime during the whole season having started just one game across all competitions.
This raises question mark over his future at Anfield and with his contract expiring in two years' time, the Reds might opt for cashing in on the 27-year-old this summer.
Here, we look at three potential destinations of the versatile midfielder.
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund have been linked with the English international in recent weeks and would be an attractive destination. Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £17 million price tag on Chamberlain with Klopp's former employers having already inquired about his availability and for that fee, he could prove to be a solid bargain for the Bundesliga club.
West Ham United
David Moyes has been doing a remarkable job at West Ham United leading them to a sixth-placed finish which means they will be playing Europa League next season. However, the East London side do not quite have the depth to do well both in England and Europe at the same time and could do with the experience and versatility of Oxlade-Chamberlain in their ranks.
Southampton
Southampton have produced some of English football's biggest talents over the years and Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of the players who made it really big from the Saints' academy. However, with his career currently heading in the downward direction, a move back to his boyhood club makes a lot of sense.