Three potential destinations for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Bengaluru, May 31: Manchester City are reportedly ready to listen to offers for their star forward Raheem Sterling this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to revamp his squad in order to dominate English football for many years to come.
The Cityzens are reportedly looking to reshape their attack with the signings of English duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish and they are happy to sacrifice Sterling to make it possible.
Despite the fact that Manchester City have enjoyed a sensational campaign this time out winning the Premier League and League Cup and finishing their Champions League campaign as runners-up, it has not been a particularly impressive campaign for Sterling who had just 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.
His tally this season has only been the lowest of his Manchester City career barring his debut season at the Etihad and his display against Chelsea in the final of the Champions League also drew plenty of criticism.
Despite the fact that Sterling might have had a poor season by his standards, there should not be any shortage of interest for his services although very few clubs can actually afford to sign the English superstar at a time when football is going through a tough time financially.
Here, we will take a look at three potential destinations of Sterling:
Paris Saint-Germain
The French capital club do not have any shortage of money and neither lack the intent. If a player of sterling's calibre and experience at the highest level become available, the Les Parisiens are certainly likely to try their luck.
They have managed to tie Neymar down with a long-term deal but the future of Kylian Mbappe still remains uncertain and regardless of what Mbappe decides on his future, Sterling would add a lot of quality to the already strong PSG attack.
Now PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino knows the player well from his time in England and could bring him at Parc des Princes as their next marquee signing.
Arsenal
Arsenal are in desperate need of quality in almost every area of their squad and their attack is no exception. And, it is pretty well-documented that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares a very good relationship with Sterling having formerly worked with the Englishman at Manchester City as the assistant manager of Guardiola.
Sterling and Arsenal would be a match made in heaven but the Gunners coming up with the financial package to lure Sterling away from the Etihad would be a big ask from the north London club.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid are known to be long-term admirers of Sterling and could be preparing a move for the English superstar this summer following Eden Hazard's underwhelming two-year spell at the club.
The Los Blancos are believed to be keen on both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mpappe but might struggle to afford such deals this summer and Sterling would be a very solid alternative.
He is still only 26 years of age and has already played more than 400 games for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City and 61 times for England which is incredible for a player of his age. Sterling would be a true Galactico at the Santiago Bernabeu.