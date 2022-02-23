Three potential right-backs Real Madrid could target next summer

Bengaluru, Feb. 23: Real Madrid are reportedly looking to add a right-back next summer and for valid reasons.
The first choice right-back Dani Carvajal has been widely regarded as one of the finest fullbacks in the world in the last couple of years, however, he has endured a sharp decline in form and fitness levels.
Now with Alvaro Odriozola looking to leave the club next year and another option, Lucas Vazquez is also not proving to be as effective as he was last season as a makeshift right-back, getting a cover for Carvajal looks like a necessity now.
As a result, the club have already been linked with several names and if recent reports are to be believed, these three players are on the wishlist of the Los Blancos:
Jeremie Frimpong
The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has been on the radar of the Spanish side for some time now and as per some rumours, Madrid could launch an offer for him next summer. The 20-year-old moved to Leverkusen from Celtic last summer. Since then he has improved leaps and bounds.
During this campaign, he has produced a series of eye-catching performances on the right side of Leverkusen’s defence registering two goals and eight assists in 30 matches. At 21, Frimpong has a very bright future in European football and could be a great addition for Real.
Noussair Mazraoui
The Ajax defender is also reportedly a target for the League leaders who could be signed on a free deal next summer. The Moroccan international is enjoying a solid 2021/22 campaign, recording five goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He recently expressed his desire to embark on a new adventure. At just 24-year of his impending status as a free agent certainly makes him an attractive option for the La Liga side.
Dodo
The 23-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk right-back is also reportedly on the radar of the Madrid based side. The Brazilian international joined the club in 2018 and since then has made significant progress. With almost 100 senior appearances to his name, Dodo has proved to be rock-solid at the back with equal aerial prowess and positional awareness. Madrid have been investing heavily in South American talents in the last few years and if a deal materializes Dodo will be the next Latin American talent on the side alongside Vinicius, Valverde and Rodrygo.