Three Premier League clubs battle to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko has been somewhat of a utility man under Pep Guardiola but never has managed to nail down a regular spot in the team. Featuring as a left-back, he has been in and out of the squad since making his debut but has impressed when he has been given the chance by manager Pep Guardiola.
Now with City pursuing another left-back from the market, his position on the side could further deteriorate. As a result, the versatile player is reportedly seeking a new challenge. His contract lasts until June 2024 but City reportedly will not stand in his way if their asking price is met.
Considering everything, he could secure an exit this summer and these three sides are believed to have already shown an interest:
Everton
Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and Lampard is making all the efforts to make a significant improvement ahead of next season. The English manager is seeking better options in the market and as per rumours, they have been alerted by the City star's availability.
West Ham United
David Moyes is also reportedly keeping a close eye on the development and one of the clubs showing interest in him. The Hammers although are packed in the midfield with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek occupying the midfield roles. However, they don't have an adequate backup. Zinchencko in that case could not only serve as a deputy in that position but also could be a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Aaron Cresswell.
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the versatile player and has been chasing him since last season. The Spanish tactician is looking to build on last season's fifth-place finish and is seeking more quality from the market. Adding more midfielders is a big priority for the Gunners and Arteta reportedly sees Zinchencko as a midfielder. Considering Granit Xhaka's unsettled future, a move for the City player could well be on the cards.