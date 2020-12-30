Three Premier League clubs Diego Costa could join in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Diego Costa could be subject of huge interest in January after terminating his contract with Atletico recently and becoming a free agent. He can now sign for a club for no transfer fee during the January transfer window which now makes him a hot cake.
Since rejoining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in 2017 the Spaniard has not been able to recapture the form he’d shown in the Premier League. However, recurring injury issues could be a big factor behind it.
The striker however now wants to make a fresh start and intends to stay in Europe rather than leaving for a cash-riched side. At 32-year of age, Costa still has plenty to deliver at the top level and several Premier League sides undoubtedly could pounce on the opportunity to land him for free in January.
Here are the three Premier League clubs who could be benefit getting him in January for free:
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers comprehensively started the new campaign. But the severe injury to their focal point Raul Jimenez now seems to have distorted their form. His deputy 18-year-old Fabio Silva has not lived up to the expectations yet and it's clear they need an experienced name to lead the line. At such a moment, the prospect of signing Costa could ease their struggles up front.
Arsenal
The Gunners have mostly been toothless in attack this season and the struggle of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the biggest reasons behind it. Costa's signing in the meantime would add a proven goal threat to the Arsenal side, with the Spain international knowing all too well where the back of the net is.
Plus he knows the Premier League and London well due to his experience with Chelsea and signing him would guarantee a winning mentality in the side which they are lacking at the moment.
Everton
Everton who are also looking to add a partner to inform Dominic Calvert Lewin should rival the Gunners for the signature. The Everton forward is having a fine season with 11 goals so far. But definitely, he could do with some rest.
His backup option Cenk Tosun has been unconvincing for long and yet to step up and deliver during crucial times. Ancelotti has done a wonderful job bringing in some of the forgotten stars in Merseyside.
The Italian manager has shown with his handling of James Rodriguez that he could help out-of-favour superstars reignite their careers and there’s no logic why he could do so with Costa.