Three Premier League clubs linked with Renato Sanches

Kolkata, December 6: The story of Renato Sanches' career has been a truly intriguing one and he is still only just 24 years of age.
Having made a name for himself at a very early age with his boyhood club Benfica and also playing a key role in Portugal's European Championship winning campaign, the then-teenage sensation was signed by Bayern Munich for a massive fee but failed to make his mark at the Allianz Arena.
His
disastrous
spell
with
Bayern
also
included
a
forgettable
loan
spell
with
Swansea
City
in
the
Premier
League.
However, the Portuguese international has managed to make a solid turnaround in his career having left Bayern for LOSC Lille in 2019 and that has seen his stock rise once again.
Aged
just
24
now,
Sanches
still
has
his
best
years
ahead
of
him
and
looks
more
than
ready
for
a
second
chance
in
the
highest
level.
A
host
of
clubs
have
been
linked
with
the
services
of
the
dynamic
midfielder
and
here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
clubs
in
the
Premier
League
chasing
his
signature.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United underwent the much-awaited Saudi Arabian takeover in October and they will be hoping to eventually establish themselves as a dominating force in English and European football. For that, they have a long way to go and their first hurdle for this season will be to stave off relegation. The Magpies have been linked with a plethora of stars from across the globe and Sanches is one of the many names to have been touted as a potential signing and it would definitely be a statement of intent.
Manchester City
Manchester City have been firing on all cylinders this campaign and are currently leading the Premier League table. However, Pep Guardiola will be aware that Chelsea and Liverpool could take the title race down to the wire with their undisputed quality. The Cityzens are neither short of options nor depth in midfield but with Fernandinho not getting any younger and Kevin De Bruyne struggling with persistent injuries, they could do with an injection of a quality midfielder in the form of Sanches.
Liverpool
Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnuldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and it is needless to say that the Dutchman was one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted players. The Reds did not sign a direct replacement of the 31-year-old and even though they look pretty well numbered in the middle of the park, Sanches could still be a brilliant addition to the team with James Milner aged 35 now. Jordan Henderson and Thiago are 31 and 30 respectively while Fabinho is now 28. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, both have been susceptible to injuries. Sanches, with his quality and dynamism, looks like a perfect player for Klopp's system and a move could very well materialize in the future.