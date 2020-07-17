Three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign in-demand Rangers star

Kolkata, July 17: If reports in England and Scotland are to be believed, Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has emerged as a target for top clubs across Europe.
The 24-year-old is wanted by several clubs in Serie A and Ligue 1 as well some of the bigger names in Bundesliga.
Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have also expressed interest in the Colombian international and it will be a big challenge for Steven Gerrard to retain the dynamic forward.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign him.
Manchester United
Morelos would be an excellent fit in the United attack thanks to his blistering pace and dynamism. Morelos is far from a typical number nine and similar to Anthony Martial in many ways. He likes to roam from position and can be equally effective on either flank. The Red Devils should be looking to add a new quality attacker to their ranks this summer and Morelos would be a good option.
Tottenham Hostpur
This has been a difficult season for Spurs in which nothing seems to work in their favour. Jose Mourinho should be looking to add more firepower to his attack this summer and Morelos would be a player who would give the Lilywhites a completely new dimension in attack, something Spurs badly need.
Liverpool
Though Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for the League title, Jurgen Klopp still has got plenty of reasons to be worried. Roberto Firmino's form, in particular, has been poor and having missed out on Timo Werner, Morelos could prove to be a very solid alternative.