Three Premier League clubs who should make a move for former Liverpool target

Kolkata, March 5: In the last five or six years, China came up as a lucrative destination for professional footballers.
The amount offered was so big that top players like Oscar, Hulk and many more quitt the glory and fame of European football for life in the far east.
However, the bubble of the Chinese Super League (CSL) seems to have burst now with almost every top club in the division struggling financially.
The biggest shocking news regarding Chinese football has been Jiangsu Suning officially dissolving the teams of Jiangsu 'at all levels' due to 'various uncontrollable elements.'
And, that means their star players are now up for grabs for free and that list also includes versatile Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira.
The 31-year-old is a name many Premier League clubs should consider thanks his versatility and goal scoring ability. Here, we look at three potential destinations for him in Premier League.
West Ham United
Though the Hammers have improved by leaps and bounds this season under David Moyes, they could do with more quality up front with Michail Antonio being their only option at number nine. Teixeira could serve a really solid alternative of the Englishman and can also be useful on the flanks or as a number ten as well.
Everton
Under Carlo Ancelotti, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has established himself as one of the most dreaded strikers in the Premier League and their only alternative to the English international right now is Joshua King who only moved on a loan deal from Bournemouth in January. Regardless of the Toffees making his loan deal permanent or not, the Merseyside outfit could do with a player of Teixeira's quality.
Arsenal
Another club who are in desperate need of quality as well as depth in their attack is Arsenal and Teixeira could solve their issue. He can play as a number nine, number ten and on either flank and such a versatile and experienced forward will add plenty of options to Mikel Arteta's side.