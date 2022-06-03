Three Premier League clubs who should target Liverpool outcast

Kolkata, June 3: It could be a busy summer for Liverpool in terms of both outgoings and incomings in the Premier League.
Sadio Mane could be on his way out with Bayern Munich tipped as his destination while the futures of several other stars also seem to be up in the air.
Just like Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer of 2023. Divock Origi also looks set to leave for AC Milan this summer on a free transfer.
Another player who could be potentially leaving this summer is Japanese international forward Takumi Minamino. The 27-year-old has been a squad player at Anfield for the majority of his Liverpool career but has still made quite an impact.
Minamino has scored a total of 10 goals in 24 games this campaign having played for a total of just 1008 minutes across the campaign. He has been the top scorer for the Reds in both FA Cup and League Cup this season, both of which Jurgen Klopp's side have won.