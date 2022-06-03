Football
Three Premier League clubs who should target Liverpool outcast

By

Kolkata, June 3: It could be a busy summer for Liverpool in terms of both outgoings and incomings in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane could be on his way out with Bayern Munich tipped as his destination while the futures of several other stars also seem to be up in the air.

Just like Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer of 2023. Divock Origi also looks set to leave for AC Milan this summer on a free transfer.

Another player who could be potentially leaving this summer is Japanese international forward Takumi Minamino. The 27-year-old has been a squad player at Anfield for the majority of his Liverpool career but has still made quite an impact.

Minamino has scored a total of 10 goals in 24 games this campaign having played for a total of just 1008 minutes across the campaign. He has been the top scorer for the Reds in both FA Cup and League Cup this season, both of which Jurgen Klopp's side have won.

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool.


At 27 years of age, Minamino might be tempted by more first-team opportunities as he is too good to be a fringe player. Here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should make a move for the versatile attacker.


Fulham

Fulham have made their way back to the Premier League having won the Championship in style and could do with some bolstering across all departments in order to avoid an immediate relegation once again. Fulham have a very good relationship with the Reds having made a number of deals over the past year. The Cottagers signed Harry Wilson last summer from Liverpool as well as taking Neco Williams on a loan deal. Liverpool have also signed Fabio Carvalho from the London club last month. Minamino is a player who could add plenty of strength and depth to Marco Silva's Fulham side.

Southampton

Minamino spent the second half of the last season on loan at Southampton and even though it was far from a spectacular spell, he still did a decent job. The Saints wanted to make the loan deal permanent last summer but

Liverpool did not entertain any offer for the Japanese international. Things could be different this time and Southampton could try their luck once again as they could do with more firepower up front.

Leeds United

Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for Minamino and it could be a brilliant deal for all parties involved. Minamino had a fantastic spell under now Leeds manager Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg and a reunion could prove to be a brilliant decision for the versatile attacker. Leeds are in dire need of strengthening after narrowly surviving this season and Minamino could be a quality addition.
Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:19 [IST]
