Three Premier League giants linked with Metz wonderkid Pape Matar Sarr: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Metz sensation Pape Matar Sarr is being tracked by a host of Premier League giants including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, as per reports.
The 18-year-old midfielder has had a meteoric rise over the past twelve months and has been a mainstay in the senior squad since last November. The Premier League bigwigs reportedly have been impressed with his display and hence ready to make a move as early as this summer. However, the deal may include his stay at the Ligue 1 side on loan for the remaining season.
Not yet a very popular name in the European circuit so far, these are the couple of things you need to know about the player:
His career so far
Sarr spent his youth career at the Generation Foot Academy in Senegal and signed for the reserve side of Metz last year. However, just after one reserve match, he got promoted to the first team. To date, he has featured 27 times across all competitions for the club, scoring four goals in the process. He also started against Lille last weekend in the season opener. He recently has made his international debut in March.
Playing style
The Senegal international mostly played as a defensive midfielder in his debut season, however, he acted as a No. 8 in the season opener. The youngster is also capable of playing as a No. 10 if required which makes him an impressive asset for his side.
Contract situation
The youngster however will not be available for a bargain fee. His contract with Metz runs through 2025 and his asking price reportedly stands around £27m, which is certainly an impressive sum considering he has played senior football for just one season. But he is considered to be one of the brightest talents in France right now, and could well serve as a potential long-term asset to any of the sides.