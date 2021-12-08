Three Premier League sides that are linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Bengaluru, Dec. 8: Juventus are having a tough season so far and it is understood that Massimiliano Allegri is desperately seeking solutions from the market.
He
wants
new
players
to
work
with
at
the
club,
but
in
order
to
make
space,
the
club
may
have
to
offload
some
of
their
current
squad.
According
to
rumours,
the
Old
Lady
hence
are
willing
to
cash
in
on
as
many
as
four
players
which
includes
Adrien
Rabiot.
His Juventus career so far
Rabiot is currently in his third full season with Juventus after joining them in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, he has been unable to get going in Turin, fighting to make the kind of impression that had clubs all across queuing up to sign him not so long ago.
The
26-year-old
has
featured
frequently
for
Juventus
this
term
appearing
in
16
games
so
far
in
all
competitions.
But
due
to
his
huge
wages,
thought
to
be
around
£225k-a-week,
the
club
is
reportedly
open
to
letting
the
Frenchman
leave.
This
reportedly
has
alerted
several
top
European
sides
including
three
Premier
League
clubs.
Clubs linked
Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City are believed to be most interested in the French international. Arsenal have been short of quality in midfield this season due to Granit Xhaka’s injury. Now with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny also set to depart for AFCON in January, a move for Rabiot could well solve a big problem.
Newcastle United on the other hand need a serious push to remain in the Premier League and if reports are to be believed the new owners are ready to back Eddie Howe in the market massively in January. Hence, his probable £225k-a-week wage and £15m transfer fee should not be a problem. And considering Newcastle's current midfield options, there's no doubt getting Rabiot could be one of their recent best signings.
Leicester are another side who also are keeping a close eye on the situation. After a tough start to the campaign, Brendan Rodgers is reportedly evaluating the market. The Foxes reportedly have scouted the 26-year-old several times. Now it remains to be seen if they actually launch a move for him in January.