Three Premier League sides that are linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 8: Juventus are having a tough season so far and it is understood that Massimiliano Allegri is desperately seeking solutions from the market.

He wants new players to work with at the club, but in order to make space, the club may have to offload some of their current squad. According to rumours, the Old Lady hence are willing to cash in on as many as four players which includes Adrien Rabiot.

His Juventus career so far

Rabiot is currently in his third full season with Juventus after joining them in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, he has been unable to get going in Turin, fighting to make the kind of impression that had clubs all across queuing up to sign him not so long ago.

The 26-year-old has featured frequently for Juventus this term appearing in 16 games so far in all competitions. But due to his huge wages, thought to be around £225k-a-week, the club is reportedly open to letting the Frenchman leave. This reportedly has alerted several top European sides including three Premier League clubs.

Clubs linked

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City are believed to be most interested in the French international. Arsenal have been short of quality in midfield this season due to Granit Xhaka’s injury. Now with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny also set to depart for AFCON in January, a move for Rabiot could well solve a big problem.

Newcastle United on the other hand need a serious push to remain in the Premier League and if reports are to be believed the new owners are ready to back Eddie Howe in the market massively in January. Hence, his probable £225k-a-week wage and £15m transfer fee should not be a problem. And considering Newcastle's current midfield options, there's no doubt getting Rabiot could be one of their recent best signings.

Leicester are another side who also are keeping a close eye on the situation. After a tough start to the campaign, Brendan Rodgers is reportedly evaluating the market. The Foxes reportedly have scouted the 26-year-old several times. Now it remains to be seen if they actually launch a move for him in January.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
