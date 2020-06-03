Three reasons why Arsenal should retain star Brazilian defender

Kolkata, June 3: David Luiz's future at Arsenal looks bleak despite reports claiming that Mikel Arteta is keen on retaining the Brazilian international.
Since Arteta joined the club in the middle of the season, the Gunners have shown significant improvement defensively and Luiz has been at the heart of it.
Here, we look at three reasons why Luiz should be retained by the Gunners at any cost.
1. Still better than the rest of the defenders
Despite the common perception that Luiz is not a good defender and prone to mistakes, there is no hiding away the fact that he has been one of the most regarded centre-backs of his generation. Under Arteta, Luiz has shown significant improvement is certainly levels above the rest of the Arsenal defenders in terms of quality.
2. Seasoned pro
Every team needs a seasoned pro in their dressing room in order to succeed as a unit. Luiz has had a trophy-laden career and is also a true leader, something Arsenal have lacked for a long time. And the 33-year-old seems to have a pretty good bonding with the manager Arteta.
3. Can play dual roles
During Rafael Benitez's short but successful stint as a Chelsea manager, he used Luiz in defensive midfield and that proved to be a highly successful move for the Brazilian. Just like the Arsenal defence, their midfield is also lacking depth and Luiz should be retained and played in midfield if necessary.