Three replacements if Bernd Leno moves from Arsenal

Kolkata, May 17: Several Arsenal stars are pushing for their exits from the Emirates, with one of them being rumoured to be their first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.
Leno has been Arsena's No.1 following his big money move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018.
Still only 29, the German has some good years left in him.
Here, we look at three potential replacements if Leno leaves Arsenal this summer.
Maarten Vandevoordt
A goalkeeper who is touted to have a big and bright future ahead of himself, Vandevoordt could be one of the goalkeepers the Gunners could target. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest young talents in Europe right now and has already become the No.1 for Genk despite his young age.
David Raya
One of the standout goalkeepers in the Championship over the last couple of years, Raya has been strongly linked with several Premier League clubs in recent times and Arsenal are one of his long-term admirers. Brentford sealing promotion in the championship play-offs could prove to be triky though.
Andre Onana
Onana still remains an Ajax player but Leno's switch away from Arsenal could mean the Cameroonian international finally could finally move to the Premier League. The former Barcelona academy graduate is known for his excellent shot-stopping skills.