Three talking points from Newcastle's draw against Liverpool

Anfield, Oct 2: Liverpool could only salvage one point from St. James’ Park on Sunday as they visited Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle United.
The Reds have been poor since September and they have carried their lacklustre form to October which will be concerning for the fans, the manager and everyone associated with the club.
Philippe Coutinho scored in his third straight game for the Reds in a stunning fashion but the Liverpool defence awarded the opposition a sloppy equaliser.
Here are the talking points from the game:
Daniel Sturridge fails to take his golden opportunity:
Klopp’s favourite Roberto Firmino has struggled of late and the manager opted to field Daniel Sturridge ahead of the Brazilian against Newcastle United but it is safe to say that Klopp will go back to Firmino once again in the next game.
"It's Daniel's time", said Jurgen Klopp ahead of kick-off as he explained that he would be "letting him off the leash from the beginning" at St James' Park but the Englishman could not provide much to the team.
Rafa Benitez owns Klopp:
Former Liverpool manager and still a fan favourite tactically outclassed the current manager Jurgen Klopp. Newcastle played a high-pressing game against Liverpool and were organised in their defending and got one point from a tough game.
Benitez once again showed why tactically he is one of the best in the world and he got the great reception from the Liverpool fans as expected.
Shelvey shows his class:
What a game Jonjo Shelvey had against his former club! The English international was back in the team after serving his ban and looked sharp with his passing. He was at the heart of everything positive for the Magpies and Benitez will surely be happy with his man.
But there's a reason why the former Charlton man has not reached his potential, as his lapse in concentration to allow Coutinho the space to fire home the opener showed.