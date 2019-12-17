Football
Three talking points from Premier League week 17

By
Virgil van Dijk

Kolkata, December 17: The gameweek 17 in the Premier League was quite an entertainer.

Liverpool kept up their sensational run and took their points tally to 49 with yet another win against bottom of the table Watford.

It was pretty similar to how Liverpool have performed all season. Despite not being at their best, they took all three points yet again and stretched their lead at the top to ten points thanks to Leicester City dropping two points against Norwich City.

Manchester City thrashed Arsenal in the most high-profile game of the weekend. Kevin Be Bruyne starred with two sensational goals for the Cityzens in the 3-0 win. Manchester United, on the other hand, could only manage a draw against struggling Everton after winning back to back games against Spurs and Manchester City.

Here are three talking points from the game weekend-

It's Liverpool's title to lose

Liverpool travelled to the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar with a 10-point gap at the top of the table. They do not play another Premier League game until the Boxing day when they face second-placed Leicester City. It is safe to say that they are in the driving seat in the title race and their destiny lies in their hands. The Reds have a monumental pressure on their head to end their 30-year drought for the League title and this looks like the season when the wait finally comes to an end. It's Liverpool's title to lose and it is difficult to see them dropping it considering how they are playing this season.

Kevin De Bruyne the best midfielder

Manchester City suffered an unexpected defeat in the hands of their local rivals Manchester United last week and looked determined to make a statement against Arsenal. And, they certainly made it with a 3-0 win against the Gunners. Freddie Ljungberg's boys were absolutely outplayed by the Cityzens and especially Kevin De Bruyne who showed once again why he is the best midfielder in the Premier League. The Belgian scored two world class goals and his overall game was absolutely top-notch.

Norwich, Watford look doomed

The league table is shaping up after every gameweek and after almost half way into the season, it looks like we have found two of three clubs who are likely to be relegated at the end of this season. Watford have just nine points after 17 games winning just one game so far and looks certain to finish in the bottom three.

Norwich City are another side who face relegation threat at the end of the campaign. Even though the Canaries have been have been quite decent attacking wise, their defence has let them down and unless they improve on that, their fate is unlikely to change.


Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
