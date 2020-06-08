Three Timo Werner alternatives Liverpool should look for

Bengaluru, June 8: With Liverpool set to miss out on their primary target for the summer - Timo Werner - as the German international looks set for a move to Chelsea, it would be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp reacts.
Werner looked anything but an essential signing for the Reds as they already boast one of the deadliest attacking trios in world football in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
However, it is imperative to say that Werner, one of the best strikers in Europe right now, would have been a welcome addition.
Here, we will take a look at three ideal Timo Werner alternatives if the Reds still decide to sharpen their attack.
Kevin Volland - Bayer Leverkusen
With his teammate Kai Havertz stealing the headlines on a weekly basis, Volland has gone somewhat unnoticed. The German international has been one of the most underrated strikers in world football for years now despite his excellent showings for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen over the years.
The 27-year-old shared a solid chemistry on the pitch with Firmino while they were plying their trades at Hoffenheim and is exactly the kind of centre-forward Klopp likes to have.
He is versatile enough to feature on the flanks and is also pretty creative. His figure of 76 goals and 62 assists in Bundesliga over the years in 243 appearances show how influential he is in the final third. At 27 years of age, the German is also likely to be looking for a new adventure and would certainly love to join his compatriot Klopp at Liverpool adding a lot of quality in the final third.
Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach
Son of French football icon Lilian Thuram, 22-year-old Marcus Thuram is making his own name in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and has been one of the best attackers in Bundesliga this campaign.
Blessed with a huge frame of 6 ft 4 in and bags of pace, the young forward would add a whole new dimension to Klopp's attack at Liverpool. He is capable enough of playing anywhere in the front three although he looks most comfortable on the left flank.
The pacey and versatile forward has 14 goals and nine assists for Borussia Monchengladbach this season in 38 games across all competitions. Just like Werner, Thuram has the ability to play through the middle as an alternate to Firmino or in one of the wide positions deputizing Salah and Mane. Also, thanks to his huge frame, he poses a great deal of aerial strength and he also never stops pressing which makes him an ideal player for Klopp.
Gerard Moreno - Villarreal
Both Espanyol and Villarreal, Gerard Moreno has hit double figures for La Liga goals in three of his last four seasons.
The left-footed Spanish international also offers creativity and is surprisingly good in the air for his height of 5 ft 11 in. At 28 years of age now, he is also likely to accept a bit-part role in Klopp's Liverpool side with the prospect of winning major silverwares.
Undoubtedly a major upgrade on Divock Origi, Moreno would add a dimension in the Liverpool attack. He is ruthless in front of goal, something Firmino lacks and with Moreno, Klopp could ideally shift to a 4-2-3-1 system with Firmino dropping deeper as a number ten.
The Spaniard has a release clause of £35m which is not really cheap but Villareal might sell at a lower price now due to the impact of the coronavirus. The 28-year-old is also likely to command a relatively lower wage unlike Werner which was seemingly the deal breaker for Liverpool.