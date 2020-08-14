Three Tottenham Hotspur players who need to step up next season

Kolkata, August 14: Bigger things were expected from Tottenham Hotspur this time after they reached the UEFA Champions League last season where they lost to Liverpool.
The Lilywhites were expected to challenge Manchester city and Liverpool this season, but in reality, it was nothing but disappointment for the North London club.
Mauricio Pochettino's time at the club came to an end following a dismal start to the season and in came Jose Mourinho who did a decent job, but still could not manage a top-four finish for the Spurs in the Premier League.
This will be Mourinho's first full season in charge of Spurs and the Portuguese mastermind will be certainly looking for a much improved showing.
Here, we look at three players in particular who desperately need to step up if the Lilywhites want to regain the past glory.
Serge Aurier
Mourinho should ideally look to replace the right-back this summer after a below-par performance. The 27-year-old needs to step up big time if Spurs have to achieve anything next season. Despite his error-prone nature, Mourinho still seems to have faith in the 60-time capped Ivorian.
Dele Alli
A player who looked to have re-invented himself after Mourinho's Mourinho, Alli has gone through another difficult spell. Mourinho seems to be a huge fan of Alli and has used him in a number of roles but the 24-year-old needs to find some kind of consistency if he truly has to be the special player he was always wanted to become.
Davinson Sanchez
Signed by Pochettino from Ajax back in 2017, Sanchez is yet to justify the £42 million fee Spurs paid for him. Mourinho has kept his faith in Sanchez since he took over but we know that he is not the kind of a manager known for having too much patience.