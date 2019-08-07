Premier League: Three youngsters to look forward to this season

1. Rhian Brewster - Liverpool
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is just 19 years old, but is already a household name among followers of the Merseyside club. The youngster is very highly rated by Jurgen Klopp and has bags of potential that's just waiting to be discovered.
It is thought that Klopp is willing to put all his faith in the young striker this coming season as he turns to the forward as the replacement for Daniel Sturridge who left on a free transfer.
After 18 months of injury hell, the young prodigy has a real eye for the goal. The striker has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for the Liverpool Under-23 side and had similar success on the international stage for the English youth setup. The youngster was part of the Under-17 World Cup-winning England side and stole the tournament headlines.
Brewster took home the Golden Boot and the Bronze Ball after netting eight goals in the competition. He was the brightest star for England in the tournament ahead of the likes of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Phil Foden.
2. Mason Mount- Chelsea
It was a tough summer for Chelsea as they were hit by a transfer ban and on top of that, they had to part ways with Maurizio Sarri who won them Europa League last season.
Club legend Frank Lampard came in as the replacement of the former Napoli boss and it was not the ideal situation for a new manager like him to take on a big club but big things do come with its own challenges.
In a summer where Chelsea could not sanction any new comers apart from Christian Pulisic who was actually signed last season and Mateo Kovacic whose loan deal was made permanent, it could be a great opportunity for young promising players like Mason Mount who already played under the new manager last season on loan at Derby County.
The 20-year-old is expected to feature a lot for the Blues this season and he has what it takes to make a name for himself this season.
3. Dean Henderson - Sheffield United
Highly-rated Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been sent out on-loan to Sheffield United for the second season, with first-team opportunities understandably slim at Old Trafford with David de Gea as the number one at the club.
Big things are expected from the 22-year-old and he needs playing time and that he cannot get at the Theater of Dreams.
The English under-21 international quickly became a hit with the club and fans in Sheffield last season, featuring in all of their 46 Championship fixtures, keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets in the process.
With Sheffield now in the Premier League, this season could be his big test in the Premier League and he will hope that he proves himself capable enough to become United's custodian in the future.