Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Timo Werner hails Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool rumours intensify

By Christopher Devine
Timo Werner

Leipzig, February 23: Timo Werner has once again spoken positively about a potential move to Liverpool, labelling Jurgen Klopp the "best coach in the world".

RB Leipzig forward Werner has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield after starring in his club's push for a maiden Bundesliga title.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 27 goals for Leipzig in all competitions this season, said on Wednesday (February 19) he was "very proud" to be linked with European champions Liverpool.

Werner has now talked up the runaway Premier League leaders once again after scoring in a 5-0 thrashing of Schalke on Saturday (February 22), a victory that kept Leipzig just a point behind Bundesliga front-runners Bayern Munich.

"Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world," Werner told Sky Germany.

"There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool)."

The Germany international did insist his focus was strictly on his current club for the remainder of the campaign.

"I'm not worried about that (a move to Liverpool), because we have so much to do with Leipzig," he added.

"It's difficult to think about where to play next year. You have to worry about it after the season. Inquiries come in, you don't have to lie that it is so."

More TIMO WERNER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue