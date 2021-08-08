Tokyo Olympics: Gold medal my greatest prize in football, says Dani Alves

Tokyo, August 8: Dani Alves says winning Olympic gold is his greatest achievement in football after Brazil overcame Spain to reign at the Games once again.
Brazil secured back-to-back golds on Saturday (August 7), following on from their Rio 2016 triumph with a 2-1 victory after extra time.
Mikel Oyarzabal levelled to bring Spain back into the game after Matheus Cunha's opener but Malcolm came off the bench to capture Olympic glory.
Alves, a three-time Champions League winner who also has six LaLiga titles on his resume, proclaimed Tokyo to be his greatest success in football.
"To be sincere, yes," the 38-year-old responded when asked if this was his greatest prize. "Because the others are every year, and I have competed time and time again, but with this medal, this is my last chance. I won’t make it to Paris.
"This means a lot for me. Everybody trusted in me, and I knew this would be a once-only opportunity, to be able to enjoy this dream. It’s not every day that you become an Olympic athlete, and even less at the age of 38.
"And so I came here like everybody else, as a virgin, to this competition. I came with the boys to live the dream with them. And we have managed it, after a lot of effort and sacrifice, and we are taking the biggest prize back home, back to our people."
🇧🇷 Brazil 🤝 Olympic football final...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 3, 2021
38-year-old captain & Champions League icon Dani Alves close to adding another title to his incredible collection 👏#Tokyo2020 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/LUmaMc7zyT
Captain Alves and his team-mates were reduced to tears at the full-time whistle as Brazil came out on top in a record-breaking fifth final appearance.
The last trophy missing from his illustrious collection of honours is the World Cup, so could he keep on going for his country?
"I’m a dreamer, a small dreamer, and more than a dreamer, somebody who executes their dreams," he said in response to questions about Qatar 2022.
"The most important thing is to fight, and that’s what I know what to do. I have the drive of a 23-year-old.
"I still want to do big things in football, and have respect for the profession, because when you have respect for your profession, it brings you great things, and which is what I'm living."