Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tonali wants to stay in Italy amid Juve and Inter interest, says Brescia owner Cellino

By Sacha Pisani

Rome, June 16: Juventus and Inter target Sandro Tonali wants to remain in Serie A, according to Brescia owner Massimo Cellino.

Tonali is highly coveted following his exploits for Brescia - the Italian star linked to the likes of Juventus, Inter, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Cellino provided an update on Tonali's future, while ruling out a swap deal for the 20-year-old Italy international midfielder.

"So far there's only been a few phone calls, without anything beyond that," Cellino told Gr Parlamento.

"It's difficult to talk about [the transfer market] after everything that's happened, but I hope the lad keeps having fun on the pitch like he did before.

"I wouldn't like all these rumours to lead to another problem, which hurts our chances of staying up.

"Inter and Juve have both asked me about him, as have other teams. What's for certain is that the player wants to stay in Italy and we'll accommodate him.

"I don't like swap deals. We're not that desperate."

View this post on Instagram

Tanti auguri!!!🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹

A post shared by Sandro Tonali (@sandrotonali) on

Tonali, who played a key role in Brescia's promotion from Serie B last season, has been compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo.

The in-demand star had scored one goal and supplied five assists before the 2019-20 Serie A campaign was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brescia are nine points adrift of safety through 26 rounds as they prepare to resume their fight for survival against Fiorentina on June 22.

Former Juventus defender Massimo Carrera, who is now head coach of Greek giants AEK Athens, hailed Tonali ahead of a possible move to Turin.

"I think that Tonali can become a great player, he has talent and personality but is really difficult for me to compare him with Pirlo," Carrera - who won the Serie A and Champions League among other titles during his playing career with Juve before stepping in for Antonio Conte and claiming the 2012 Supercoppa Italiana as caretaker coach - told Stats Perform News.

More SANDRO TONALI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue