Top five attacking partnerships in Europe this season

Bengaluru, February 25: Goalscorers have always been the most celebrated footballers throughout the history of football because ultimately it is goals that win the games.
And, over the years, we have witnessed so many memorable attacking partnerships ripping apart opposition defences for fun. There are a number of top attacking duos plying their trades in the sport at present and here, we take a look at the five of the best partnerships in Europe at the moment as per stats this season.
5. Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 37 goals
Borussia Dortmund have two absolute gems of young players in Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho and despite the fact that the club are going through an up and down season, the young duo have been ever-impressive.
The 20-year-old duo have 37 goals between them this season in all competitions with Haaland scoring 27 of those and Sancho contributing with 10. With both wonderkids wanted by clubs across Europe, it will be interesting to see how long can the German giants keep them at Signal Iduna Park.
4. Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean (PSG) - 37 goals
Kylian Mbappe has been at his usual best this season too and has been accompanied really well by young Italian striker Moise Kean who is spending the season on loan at Parc des Princes on loan from Everton.
The young duo have 37 goals between them this campaign with Mbappe scoring 21 and his partner in crime having found the back of the net on 16 occasions. PSG will need to ensure that they do everything to hold on to Mbappe and also should try to make Kean's deal permanent.
3. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 38 goals
Inter Milan currently sit at the top of the Serie A table and that can be largely attributed to the brilliance of their striker duo week in week out. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have formed a telepathic partnership between them and are the key reason why the Nerrazzurri look in a strong position to win their first league title since 2010.
Lukaku and Martinez have 38 goals between them this season across all competitions with the Belgian scoring 23 times and his Argentine striker partner bagging 15 goals.
2. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 40 goals
Bruno Fernandes's move to Manchester united in January 2020 changed the dynamics of the Old Trafford club with the Portuguese international having numbers that can put most strikers to shame. The attacking midfield maestro has 22 goals to his name this season and has been accompanied well by Marcus Rashford who has 18 goals to his name.
1. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 45 goals
Bayern Munich have been the dominating force in European football over the last one and half years and one of the reasons behind their strong showing is the excellent partnership between Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller up front.
The duo have scored a combined 45 goals in all competitions so far, with Lewandowski netting 32 of those and the former German international scoring 13 on his part.