Football Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:05 [IST]

With their playoff hopes long gone, Toronto FC enter the final stretch of the 2024-25 MLS season looking to restore some pride as they host high-flying Inter Miami at BMO Field on Saturday, September 27.

In stark contrast, Lionel Messi's Miami have already sealed their postseason berth and remain firmly in contention for the Supporters' Shield, chasing back-to-back titles. Toronto, who last lifted the Shield and MLS Cup eight years ago, have endured a dismal campaign under Robin Fraser, managing just five wins in 30 games.

Meanwhile, Miami arrive in red-hot form, unbeaten in recent outings and boasting the league's most potent attack, led by Messi, who tops the scoring charts with 24 goals.

Toronto vs Inter Miami - 2024-25 Schedule:

What is the date for the Toronto vs Inter Miami match?

In India, the Toronto vs Inter Miami match is set for Sunday, 28 September, whereas in the UK, it will be held on Saturday, 27 September.

When will Toronto vs Inter Miami start?

The Toronto vs Inter Miami match begin at 9:30 PM GMT in UK on Saturday , which is 2 AM IST in the early hours of Sunday day, 28 September, in India.

Where will the Toronto vs Inter Miami match be played?

The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be played at the BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: How to Watch Toronto vs Inter Miami on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Toronto vs Inter Miami in UK?

UK viewers can watch the Toronto vs Inter Miami match on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass at 9:30 PM GMT on September 27.

Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming in USA

The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available to stream on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on September 27.

Where to Watch Toronto vs Inter Miami in India?

The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available for live streaming in India on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass from 2:00 AM IST.

Where to Watch Toronto vs Inter Miami in Bangladesh?

The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available for live streaming in Bangladesh on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass from 2:30 AM BST.