Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

With their playoff hopes long gone, Toronto FC enter the final stretch of the 2024-25 MLS season looking to restore some pride as they host high-flying Inter Miami at BMO Field on Saturday, September 27.
In stark contrast, Lionel Messi's Miami have already sealed their postseason berth and remain firmly in contention for the Supporters' Shield, chasing back-to-back titles. Toronto, who last lifted the Shield and MLS Cup eight years ago, have endured a dismal campaign under Robin Fraser, managing just five wins in 30 games.
Meanwhile, Miami arrive in red-hot form, unbeaten in recent outings and boasting the league's most potent attack, led by Messi, who tops the scoring charts with 24 goals.
In India, the Toronto vs Inter Miami match is set for Sunday, 28 September, whereas in the UK, it will be held on Saturday, 27 September.
The Toronto vs Inter Miami match begin at 9:30 PM GMT in UK on Saturday , which is 2 AM IST in the early hours of Sunday day, 28 September, in India.
The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be played at the BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
UK viewers can watch the Toronto vs Inter Miami match on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass at 9:30 PM GMT on September 27.
The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available to stream on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on September 27.
The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available for live streaming in India on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass from 2:00 AM IST.
The Toronto vs Inter Miami match will be available for live streaming in Bangladesh on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass from 2:30 AM BST.