Torres talks about his biggest achievemnt

Bengaluru, September 18: Fernando Torres, one of the most celebrated footballers in the modern era, boasts an amazing career, winning plenty of trophies over the years for both club and country, and having played for big clubs like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.
The two-time Euro Cup winner and one-time World Cup winner has no shortage of silverwares to his name but he believes none of these is his biggest achievement so far.
The 33-year-old has said that turning out in front of Atletico Madrid’s fervent support in their new Wanda Meropolitano home is his “greatest achievement”.
Diego Simeone’s side played their first game at the 67,703 capacity venue on Saturday (September 16), they came out on top thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s solo goal to nil against Malaga.
Torres, who has won the European Championships twice, World Cup and Champions League throughout his career, came on as a substitute, and as an icon of the club underlined how special a moment it was.
“For me, the satisfaction is wearing this shirt in front of these fans, and feeling their affection that they have is to me my greatest achievement,” he said.
“It seemed like a final. We still don’t see it as our home. The important thing was the result – everything is more beautiful when you win. Now we dream of experiencing more great nights.”
The Vincente Calderon, Atleti’s former home, was renowned as one of the most intense atmospheres in Spanish football, and Torres says there is more responsibility on the club to live up to that image in their new stadium.
“We have a responsibility to bring the Calderon’s soul to this stadium. It’s an honour and a responsibility,” he said.
Torres has played close to 300 league games for Atletico Madrid in his two spells with the Spanish capital club and is regarded as one of the best players to have graced the club.