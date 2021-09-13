Tottenham and Chelsea keeping tabs on Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Sept. 13: Tottenham Hotspur signed two defenders in this summer transfer window - Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero and Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal, setting the groundwork to revamping its backline.
As per rumours, both clubs have been tracking the youngster for nearly two years and their scouts have been issuing glowing reports on him since the turn of the year in particular. A January move hence could be on the cards, although everything is still just in the early stages.
Not so popular a name in European circuit yet here is a couple of things you need to know about the 20-year-old:
His career so far
The 20-year-old is a product of the famed Ajax youth academy. He joined the club from Feyenoord at the age of 13 for the formative years of his football education. After impressing in the youth ranks he made his debut in March 2020. However, due to the COVID outbreak, the season was suspended which stalled his development.
However, the centre-back started where he left off last season. He took every chance that came his way en route to making 20 appearances as Ajax reclaimed the Eredivisie title last season. In the meantime, He has also established himself on the international scene and earned six caps for the Netherlands.
Playing Style
The youngster has a comparatively small stature, at about 5ft 9inches but he contests aerial duels with dauntlessness and has a good success rate. He relishes physical contact and can more than hold his own in one-on-one duels on the ground. He is equally adept in playing as a right-back and good at taking players on and beating them off the dribble. In the long term, his versatility could assure that he remains a key part of whichever club he plays for.
Transfer Fee
Although, there are rumours in the market that both the London based clubs could attempt a move this January. However, the Dutch giants will be in no hurry to let him leave easily. Timber has a contract with Ajax till 2024 and unless any massive offer comes around, he is unlikely to move this season. As of now, Ajax expect him to develop further, and if the player has a good season moreover, they could cash in on him next season.