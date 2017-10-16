Tottenham and Arsenal to go head to head for Riyad Mahrez

Bengaluru, October 16: Riyad Mahrez has been a player in demand since the season Leicester City turned all the odds to win the Premier League. The Foxes have not been able to sustain their success but Mahrez, their star winger, is still very much a player in demand.
Many expected the Algerian winger to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer but somehow the Foxes managed to hold onto their asset.
As per reports in England, both of the north London giants i.e. Arsenal and Spurs are pondering a move for the Algerian in January.
Mahrez wanted to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer for Arsenal but the Foxes refused to sell to the Gunners. Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare is said to be ready to let Mahrez go to generate some funds to strengthen his team.
Both North London clubs are said to be ready to pounce with £30million the estimated price of the gifted winger. Arsene Wenger is known to be a big admirer of the winger and is ready to swoop for the 26-year-old this summer.
Barcelona were also interested in signing the Foxes star while Roma have also been heavily linked.
Mahrez was believed to have his heart set on a switch to the Catalans but the Blaugrana played the waiting game with him which upset both him and Leicester City.
Barcelona still admire him but he is not their priority. Barcelona’s biggest priority still remains Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and they are willing to give up on the Brazilian.
Mahrez was also believed to be close to a move to Manchester United on deadline day and even Jose Mourinho could rethink about making an offer if he is available for £30million.
At the moment, Arsenal and Spurs look to be the frontrunners for the signature of the Algerian.