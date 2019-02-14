Football

Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 0: Spurs earn commanding first-leg lead

By Opta
Heung-Min Son celebrates Tottenhams opener
London, February 14: Tottenham took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals as goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente sealed a 3-0 first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

Results | Fixtures

Son converted Spurs' first shot on target at Wembley on Wednesday (February 13) as the Bundesliga leaders were made to rue a string of first-half misses.

Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled in the opening 45 minutes but, as has often been the case in the Champions League this season, they found the net in the second period.

After Son's first European goal of the campaign, late efforts from Vertonghen and Llorente put the Premier League title contenders in a fantastic position heading to Signal Iduna Park in three weeks.

Tottenham went agonisingly close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute when Lucas Moura's volley fizzed wide of goal, the Brazilian having controlled Davinson Sanchez's header on his thigh.

It would be as close as Spurs would come, though, as Christian Pulisic, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney all forced saves out of Hugo Lloris.

The France international had to be at his acrobatic best in the closing minutes of the half as Dan-Axel Zagadou rose to meet Jadon Sancho's cross, the goalkeeper clawing the ball away at full stretch.

Having weathered the storm prior to the break, Spurs opened the scoring two minutes after the restart as Son peeled away from Zagadou to volley Vertonghen's pinpoint cross past Roman Burki.

Toby Alderweireld went close to doubling Tottenham's advantage from a Christian Eriksen corner moments later, but Burki was on hand to keep his header out.

Mahmoud Dahoud wasted a great chance to draw Dortmund level, his meek effort easily saved, and Vertonghen showed him how it should be with a fine volley from Serge Aurier's deep cross.

Substitute Llorente headed in a third in the closing minutes from Eriksen's corner to ensure Spurs take a commanding lead into the return fixture.

What does it mean? Advantage Spurs

While he will be delighted his side emphatically won the game, keeping a clean sheet will be just as pleasing for Pochettino. Stopping Dortmund registering an away goal is a major achievement and sets Spurs up nicely for their trip to Germany.

Son is Spurs' lucky charm

Forget Harry Kane, forget Dele Alli, Son is Tottenham's lucky charm at the moment. For a 13th time this season, Spurs have gone on to win when he has scored. He had a quiet opening 45 minutes but pounced when presented with his first chance.

Zagadou goes missing

Moments before half-time, Zagadou could have been Dortmund's hero. Instead, early in the second half, he became the villain. As Vertonghen shaped to cross, the teenage defender allowed Son to find space and set Spurs on their way to a handsome victory on home turf.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (February 23), with clashes against London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also to come before the return leg in Europe. Dortmund also have three league matches between now and March 5, as they go up against Nurnberg, Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

FullTime: AJA 1 - 2 RMD
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019

