Football Tottenham Captain Cristian Romero Secures New Four-Year Contract With Spurs Cristian Romero has extended his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new four-year contract. The defender's impressive performances have solidified his role as captain and key player for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Cristian Romero, their captain, has committed to a new contract. This news came shortly after Djed Spence also agreed to fresh terms with the club. Romero's new four-year deal solidifies his position at Spurs, where he was named captain following Son Heung-min's move to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Romero's leadership was evident when he captained Tottenham to victory against Manchester United in the Europa League final last May. Despite interest from Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, the 27-year-old defender has opted to stay with Spurs. His performances have been pivotal for the team, and his decision to remain is a significant boost for Tottenham.

This season, Romero has already made an impact by scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Although Spurs lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw, his performance was noteworthy. Additionally, he contributed to a clean sheet in their Premier League opener against Burnley, which ended in a 3-0 win.

Romero initially joined Tottenham on loan from Atalanta before making his move permanent in 2022. Since then, he has become an integral part of the team, making 126 appearances across all competitions. His defensive prowess is unmatched at Spurs; he leads in clearances (403), tackles won (172), and aerial duels won (303) since his debut.

The Argentine international's previous contract was set to expire in 2027. However, manager Thomas Frank has ensured that this key player remains part of Tottenham's defensive setup for many years ahead. This extension not only secures stability but also highlights Romero's importance within the squad.

As Tottenham continue their campaign, having Romero committed long-term provides confidence and continuity at the back. His decision to stay reflects both his loyalty and belief in the club's future prospects.