Tottenham could battle Liverpool for Villa defender Ezri Konsa: A much required move from Mourinho?

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur in summer but could find competition from Liverpool, as per latest rumours.
Having started the campaign defensively solid, Jose Mourinho’s side have been leaky at the back in the second half of the campaign. So investing in new centre backs for the future seems to be a sensible idea and for the same reason, the North London side are apparently keeping a close eye on the in-form defender.
Konsa’s upward trajectory curve at Villa Park
The English defender joined Aston Villa from Brentford for a fee of £12million in 2019 and since then has been a mainstay in the line-up. He struggled to cope with the pace last season, however, this season has earned rave reviews for his partnership with Tyrone Mings at the back. He has participated in 21 matches for the West Midlands club this term helping them register nine clean sheets.
His defensive numbers have also been effective so far with him averaging 0.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions and 4.2 clearances per 90 minutes while his passing success rate stands at an impressive rate with 84.4%.
Playing Style
The 23-year-old is a no-nonsense defender whose main focus is to maintain the shape of the defensive line. However, he is not afraid of coming out of the back to clear the danger when required. He also has the aerial threat and ability and the physicality to be a top defender in such a physical league and him scoring two goals so far validates the fact.
Should Mourinho get him?
Spurs’ defensive form has been far from consistent in the Premier League this season. Mourinho has used the likes of Toby Alderwiereld, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez as central defenders this season but none of them has set the world alight.
At such a stage, Konsa could be a decent addition for the North London giants if he can continue to perform at a high level for the remainder of this campaign. However, still has two years left in his current deal, so Daniel Levy may have to spend a big fortune to get Villa's one of the most prized asset in summer.