Tottenham are in 'crisis', says Eric Dier

By Dejan Kalinic
Tottenham

London, October 7: Eric Dier admitted Tottenham were in a "crisis" after making a poor start to the season.

Thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Spurs were stunned 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (October 5).

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at the helm with Tottenham ninth in the Premier League, just four months after losing the Champions League final to Liverpool.

Dier accepted Spurs were going through a tough spell as they head into the international break on the back of four losses in their past five games.

"We are obviously going through a difficult period. Is saying it's a crisis a bit too strong? No," he said, via the Mirror.

"If you lose like we've lost in these last two games, it's normal. For us, this is the worst period we've been in, but we have to be all together and push through it.

"The stuff about the squad, I know that's not the case, but it's natural these things will come up now because of the situation we find ourselves in.

"It's the first time that we've found ourselves in this position, we can't back down from it. We've got to push through it."

Tottenham are next in action at home to Watford on October 19.

Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
