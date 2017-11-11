Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen a potential doubt for upcoming North London derby

London, Nov 11: Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen could be a doubt for the upcoming North London derby after he sustained an ankle injury while on international duty with Belgium.
Mauricio Pochettino already has a large number of injuries in his squad to worry about, with captain Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld both missed last weekend's Crystal Palace match after grabbing injury against Real Madrid.
And in the 1-0 Premier league victory over Palace, another two of his first-teamers Harry Winks and Harry Kane suffered injuries which also forced them to pull back their name from the upcoming England squad.
But to Pochettino's misery, another senior first-team player Vertonghen too reportedly limped out of Belgium's training following an ankle injury during training and is now a major concern for the upcoming London derby.
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez also affirmed the news later and decided to keep the Tottenham star out of the match against Mexico. However, Martinez gave hopes to the Spurs fans later as he suggested that the injury is not too serious and the defender has been kept out of the squad as a precaution.
But should the defender remain absent, along with an obvious doubt Alderweireld, Pochettino could hand a debut to Juan Foyth who joined Spurs in the summer from Estudiantes for nearly £12m.
Foyth has only made two appearances in the Carabao Cup so far this season but the defender now could get the opportunity to gain his first Premier League appearance, when his club will travel to Emirates after the international break.
Spurs won the last meeting with Arsenal at White Hart Lane, with decisive goals from Kane and Alli and this time Pochettino will be hoping for a similar result as the Gunners are struggling in the league to maintain their form on a regular basis.
Arsenal are currently sixth in the league whereas Spurs are third, four points above their rival.