Tottenham ready to cash in on Moussa Sissoko this month if they receive right offer

London, Jan 7: Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to approve a transfer move for Moussa Sissoko in the event that they get the right offer during the January transfer window, according to reports.
The London based side signed the 28-year-old in 2016 on the deadline day with a whopping £37m after having the player had three great years as a Newcastle player as well as impressive campaign in the Euro Cup.
The French midfielder was a hot property after the last Euro cup and was linked with a move to various Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Everton. But Spurs in the last day of the Summer transfer window in 2016 decided to shell out cash and sign the player.
However, the France universal till now failed to justify his price tag and has been mostly a backup player for Pochettino's squad.
The 28-year-old has shown up 28 times in all rivalries this season in different positions but has scored only two goals.
And as per the Mirror, Pochettino is now prepared to cut loose of his service if any decides to make a right offer for him and wants to encash on his transfer money to rebuild the squad with proper players.
It is believed that Spurs are ready to sanction a move of around £30m for the player however till now reportedly no positive suitors have approached.
Along with Pochettino, the player himself also toward the finish of last season expressed his desire to move from the club in order to get more game time however then Pochettino persuaded him to wait.
“I thought about it at the end of last season with my agent and we decided that the best thing was to stay here with a year until the World Cup, even though I didn’t play too much last season,” Sissoko told the press in October.
We had a talk, everything was clear for me and for him. After that, we made the choice to stay at Tottenham.”
Sissoko has made a total of 57 appearances for the club in this 18 months, scoring just once.