Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham Hotspur's biggest ever defeats

By
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is not the first Tottenham coach to suffer such a massive loss.

Kolkata, October 3: Tottenham Hotspur had one of the worst nights in European football as they were thrashed 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group tie.

The home side scored an early goal, but it was Bayern all over after that. But it is not the first time that the North London side has faced such an embarrasing loss.

We look at similar instances, where the Mauricio Pochettino's team were at the receiving end.

Cologne massacre

Tottenham became the first English side to concede eight goals after their biggest defeat of history during their 8-0 thrashing to Cologne in the Intertoto Cup in 1995. Spurs at first refused to participate in the tournament but due to UEFA's pressure finally enrolled in it.

Liverpool thrashing

Spurs were handed one of their biggest defeats by Bob Paisley's Liverpool side in 1978 when the defeated them 7-0. Tottenham were 0-3 down within half an hour thanks to a Kenny Dalglish brace and a strike from Ray Kennedy.

Newcastle double

Spurs were put to shame twice by the Toons in the late '90s. First, a 1-7 defeat in 1996. Three years later they suffered a 0-6 loss at St James Park in an FA Cup fixture.

More TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ZNT 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue