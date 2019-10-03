Tottenham Hotspur's biggest ever defeats

Kolkata, October 3: Tottenham Hotspur had one of the worst nights in European football as they were thrashed 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group tie.
The home side scored an early goal, but it was Bayern all over after that. But it is not the first time that the North London side has faced such an embarrasing loss.
We look at similar instances, where the Mauricio Pochettino's team were at the receiving end.
Cologne massacre
Tottenham became the first English side to concede eight goals after their biggest defeat of history during their 8-0 thrashing to Cologne in the Intertoto Cup in 1995. Spurs at first refused to participate in the tournament but due to UEFA's pressure finally enrolled in it.
Liverpool thrashing
Spurs were handed one of their biggest defeats by Bob Paisley's Liverpool side in 1978 when the defeated them 7-0. Tottenham were 0-3 down within half an hour thanks to a Kenny Dalglish brace and a strike from Ray Kennedy.
Newcastle double
Spurs were put to shame twice by the Toons in the late '90s. First, a 1-7 defeat in 1996. Three years later they suffered a 0-6 loss at St James Park in an FA Cup fixture.