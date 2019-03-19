Tottenham impressed with Benfica teen sensation Jota

Bengaluru, March 19: Scouts from Tottenham Hotspurs were thoroughly impressed with Benfica's £85m-rated teen striker Jota during the Portuguese club's Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb, according to reports in England.
Mauricio Pochettino is set for a major overhaul of the squad with the North London club aiming to sign as many as five new players this summer.
One of the players Spurs are targeting is Portuguese starlet Jota, and scouts from the club were in attendance for Benfica's 3-0 win against Zagreb.
Bayer Leverkusen also had a representative in the stands for the Europa League clash on Thursday (March 14), according to reports in Portugal.
The 19-year-old has become one of the brightest prospects in Portuguese football after breaking into the Benfica first-team this term and was wanted by Real Madrid last summer.
The teenage striker currently has a £25million release clause, but the Lisbon club are desperate to tie him down to a longer deal to increase his release clause to at least £85million.
Jota was the top scorer and was named in the team of the tournament when Portugal won the Under-19 European Championship last year. He turned professional last month and is contracted with Benfica until 2022 after his graduation from the club’s B team.
Benfica are braced for huge window as a number of their stars are rumoured to be on the move this summer, with playmaker Joao Felix linked strongly to a host of Football giants across the continent.
Spurs, meanwhile, are also finally set to spend the cash themselves with the club set to revive their interest in signing Jack Grealish having failed to land the Aston Villa ace last season.
Pochettino's side have also been tracking highly-rated Hull City star Jarrod Bowen over the past season and they are hopeful of winning the race for his signature.
It is thought Spurs will be in the hunt for a new left-back, and a centre-forward to provide much-needed support for Harry Kane. Carlos Soler of Valencia has been watched this season and it is claimed there is also interest in Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic.