Tottenham lead the race for Liverpool target Grealish

Bengaluru, July 9: Tottenham Hotspur remain the favourites to land Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish despite Liverpool reportedly holding talks with the midlands club.
Both Spurs and the Reds are vying for the 22-year-old's signature and the Villans are in desperate need to raise funds ahead of the new season.
According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side have spoken to Villa, but it is Mauricio Pochettino's club who are still leading the race to nab the young attacking midfielder.
Such is the need for the 2015 FA Cup runners-up to raise money, Steve Bruce has been told he can't even sign players on loan. It has been claimed they have dropped their £40million asking price to half, but Spurs are refusing to go higher than £15m for the Irish-born England star.
Villa were hoping Liverpool's interest would spark a bidding war between the two Champions League sides. However, Klopp's side are yet to make a move for the England U-21 star, leaving the Lilywhites in pole position to land the former Notts County loanee.
Grealish starred for Villa last season netting three goals and eight assists in 31 games as they reached the Championship play-off final only to lose to Fulham.
While it has also been reported that Bruce could be forced to offload James Chester and striker Jonathan Kodjia to ease the financial worry, it seems that Villa are also willing to let their biggest star Grealish go.
Meanwhile, reports claim that Spurs boss Pochettino is also trying to bring Wilfried Zaha to North London, with the Crystal Palace winger turning down a new £125,000-a-week deal at Selhurst Park.
Spurs finished in the top four for the third season in a row, but they are still a long way away to become Premier League champions and Pochettino is keen on making the squad transform into League winners now.
Also, Spurs' Champions League campaigns have mostly ended in disappointments in the past two seasons and this time, Poch wants the north Londo side to earn more pride in Europe.
