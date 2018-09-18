Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pochettino has no concerns over 'easy target' Kane

By
Tottenham star Harry Kane
Tottenham star Harry Kane

Milan, September 17: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has defended Harry Kane's form, branding the star striker an "easy target" for criticism.

Kane has failed to score in his past four appearances for club and country with fatigue raised as a possible explanation for a sluggish start to the season.

However, the 25-year-old England captain is rarely rested and seems certain to start again in the Champions League meeting with Inter in Italy on Tuesday (September 18).

Pochettino insists Kane's struggles are not down to the individual, and that tiredness is of no concern.

"Harry is an easy target because it's easy when he's not scoring to start to talk about him," Pochettino said.

"But Harry, after four years at the club, there are a lot of things to say thank you to him.

"Of course he needs to improve, but the team needs to improve. But it's easy to blame Harry, it's an easy judgement."

The English club head to San Siro in the aftermath of two disheartening Premier League defeats, although opponents Inter are themselves reeling from winning just one of their opening four Serie A fixtures.

While his team have the chance to make amends for their recent patchy spell, Pochettino holds little hope of advancing deep into the Champions League based on current form.

"I don't think we're realistic contenders in any competition. That's my view," he said.

"If we show the face from some bits of Old Trafford, then maybe yes.

"The last two defeats have been so good as a wake-up call."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 3 - 2 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue