Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos: Mourinho's men battle back from two down to qualify

By Ryan Benson
Harry Kane celebrates after securing Tottenhams comeback win
Harry Kane celebrates after securing Tottenham's comeback win

London, November 27: Tottenham battled back from 2-0 down to secure a 4-2 win over Olympiacos and book their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League, with Serge Aurier and Harry Kane seeing them over the line in the final 17 minutes.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Jose Mourinho's first European game and first home match at the Spurs helm began miserably but Dele Alli, Aurier and a Harry Kane brace saw them produce a blistering response and confirm a spot in the last 16 for last season's beaten finalists.

A brilliant start by Olympiacos left Spurs stunned as Youssef El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo had the visitors two up by the 19th minute, only for a defensive lapse to hand Spurs a way back through Alli's first Champions League goal in two years.

1
2027075

Kane restored parity early in the second half after some quick thinking from a ball boy, before Aurier blasted home to put Spurs ahead, their lead doubled as the captain got his second in the 77th minute.

Spurs were caught off guard by Olympiacos' intent during the early stages – El-Arabi typifying that mentality as he drove forward and lashed a fine strike into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards in the sixth minute.

Soon after it was 2-0 to Olympiacos – Semedo tapping in Guilherme's low delivery.

But Spurs were gifted a lifeline just before half-time, as Yassine Meriah haplessly missed Aurier's tame cross and Alli was on hand to capitalise.

A quickly taken Aurier throw-in released Lucas Moura and he teed up Kane for an easy finish to wipe out Olympiacos' lead four minutes into the second half, with Mourinho subsequently embracing the ball boy whose swift action allowed Spurs to catch the defence out of shape.

Victory looked assured for Spurs in the 73rd minute when Aurier hit a rasping half-volley into the left side of the net from close range.

And Kane wrapped the win up a few moments later, guiding home from Christian Eriksen's excellent free-kick delivery.

What does it mean? Spurs into the pot

With Bayern Munich also sailing to victory, it would have taken a significant result to delay Spurs' passage to the next round. Luckily for them, Mourinho's men produced a spirited fightback to seal their progression.

Eriksen shows his class

It is fair to say Eriksen has become a focus of frustration among Spurs fans for his form in recent times, but he played an absolutely vital role in this victory, even if none of the goals were his. The Dane replaced Eric Dier after 29 minutes and went on to be the team's most creative player with three chances created, while he also laid on an assist for Kane's second.

One to forget for Meriah

Until Meriah's dreadful, inexcusable error, Olympiacos appeared to be more or less in control, with Spurs' attacks not causing them too much bother. He allowed them a way back and that was all the encouragement the hosts needed.

What's next?

Spurs look to resume their Premier League renaissance at home to Bournemouth on Saturday (November 30), with their next Champions League outing at Bayern Munich coming on December 11. Olympiacos' Group B campaign concludes at home to Red Star Belgrade following domestic clashes with PAOK and Panaitolikos.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue