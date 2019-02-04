Tottenham preparing a £50 million summer battle with Manchester United for David Brooks

Bengaluru, February 4: Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £50 million summer bid for Bournemouth's young midfield hotshot David Brooks, to see off interest from other clubs including Manchester United, according to reports.
The 21-year-old Wales international midfielder has enjoyed a stellar debut season on the south coast after moving from Championship club Sheffield United only last Summer.
Eddie Howe snapped him up for £11m however reportedly Spurs boss Pochettino was aware of the youngster since last year. And now after his stellar campaign so far which includes six goals and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances according to multiple reports, Spurs have considered him as the prime target of coming Summer although ruing the fact they didn’t challenge Eddie Howe’s side for his signature in the summer.
The 21-year-old now could command a fee as much as £50m which would make them break their record fee. Spurs’ transfer record remains the £40m they paid for Davinson Sanchez in 2017. Spurs although has not made a signing in over 12 months but the board want to back Pochettino fully in the Summer and Brooks is said to be top of his priority list.
The former Manchester City youth product can play in multiple positions across the midfield but has spent much of the season playing on the right for the Cherries. And with Pochettino's habit of often tweaking the formation, he would easily fit into the system which also boasts of young prospects.
Apart from Spurs, United are said to be monitoring the midfielder who is touted to win PFA young player of the year this season. However, everything is believed to be still depending upon the future of the Argentine manager. Pochettino is considered the leading candidate to take the permanent manager's position at Old Trafford in the summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impressive start to his interim job can now change things.