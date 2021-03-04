Tottenham target Portuguese defensive starlet, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 4: Jose Mourinho's second season at every club he managed has been the best of the tenure and the same looked to be on the process after the way Tottenham started the season. But, as the season progressed, the Lilywhites seem to have run out of gas and are currently languishing at eighth place in the table.
It is needless to say that Spurs are in need of adding more quality and depth to their squad in the summer in order to catch up with their rivals and fight for the Premier League title. And they may already be busy with that.
As per reports in England, Spurs are looking to strengthen their defence this summer and Mourinho is reportedly looking to his homeland Portugal.
SC Braga starlet David Carmo has been in the news in recent times with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly interested in his signature and now the Lilywhites could also enter the race. The 21-year-old is a player very much in demand with as many as seven other clubs also keen on his capture.
Despite the fact that the Portuguese is not a household name due to his very limited experience in senior football, he has already made a name for himself in his homeland having also alerted scouts from across the continent. Carmo although looks like an old-fashioned defender in his appearance, is quite the opposite.
The 21-year-old excels on the ball and is technically very sound as well. He is quite fast thanks to his big strides and is also blessed with excellent positional sense. Thanks to his massive frame of 6 feet 5 inches, Carmo also possesses a strong and imposing presence at the back and has won an impressive 81 per cent of aerial duels this season.
The youngster is also an excellent tackler and his tackling success rate of 91 per cent is a testament of that. The Portuguese wonderkid also has the ability to make progressive runs with the ball and has completed each of his attempted dribbles this campaign.
At every club Mourinho achieved success with, his defence used to be almost flawless but that has not been the case at Spurs. With a complete defender like Carmo, Mourinho can improve his defence significantly and it would also be a signing for many years to come.