Tottenham to rival West Ham for talented Brazilian playmaker Igor Gomes

Bengaluru, August 16: Tottenham Hotspur are expected to rival Premier League opponents West Ham United for the signature of Sao Paulo star Igor Gomes, as per latest reports.
The 22-year-old playmaker is being tipped to leave the club in favour of a move to Europe and alongside West Ham, Spurs also have reportedly joined the race.
And with this rumour doing the rounds, we take a look at his playing style, potential transfer fee and if he suits the Premier League.
Playing Style
Gomes has raised many eyebrows with his performances in the Brazilian top-flight recently. Despite being promoted to the Sao Paulo senior side in 2019, he already has featured in over 100 appearances. His eight goals and nine assists may not look attractive, but he has been a real asset for the side.
The Brazilian, who has been termed as 'new Kaka' is quite versatile and is mostly a number ten that can also operate in a deep-lying playmaker's role and even as a right-sided midfielder if required.
Transfer Fee
Sao Paulo reportedly are in a crisis and need to raise funds to avoid any disruption in their financial books. It is understood that for that reason they are ready to cash in on the talented 22-year-old who could be available for as low as €10 million.
Should Spurs sign the Brazilian ace?
Spurs already have a number of options in the attacking midfield position with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele all competing for the number ten slot.
So, the signing of the Brazilian midfielder may look odd. However, a fee of just €10 million certainly makes the 22-year-old an ideal cost-effective addition.
He would be a great addition for improving the bench and if he impresses in the process, could hope of becoming a regular starter in near future.